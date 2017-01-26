Donald F. Job
Don F. Job, 89, of Oskaloosa, died Friday, January 27, 2017, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. He was born November 10, 1927, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Harley and Louise Floyd Job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Osky News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC