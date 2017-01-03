Dog kept by animal control for 2 years reunited with owner

Mackenzie Witbracht was allowed to take her dog, Malice, home following a 22-month battle with the city of Des Moines and its animal control office. This complicated case started after an anonymous tip saying Witbracht had posted on Facebook that her dog "tried to kill my dog, Dayton, twice," and that "Malice has killed multiple animals and tried to kill more."

