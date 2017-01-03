Dog kept by animal control for 2 years reunited with owner
Mackenzie Witbracht was allowed to take her dog, Malice, home following a 22-month battle with the city of Des Moines and its animal control office. This complicated case started after an anonymous tip saying Witbracht had posted on Facebook that her dog "tried to kill my dog, Dayton, twice," and that "Malice has killed multiple animals and tried to kill more."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|12 hr
|MORE TROUBLE JEFF
|13
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC