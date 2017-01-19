Des Moines Taxi Driver Charged With OWI and Vehicular Homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa - Authorities say a Des Moines taxi driver was drunk when he crashed his van this morning and killed a passenger. 29-year old Mohamed Diriye is charged with OWI 2nd offense, Homicide by Vehicle and two counts of Serious Injury by Vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|2 hr
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC