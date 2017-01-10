Des Moines Playhouse Presents the Gre...

Des Moines Playhouse Presents the Great Gatsby

The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents the new play, " F. Scott Fitzgerald 's The Great Gatsby," Jan. 27-Feb. 12, 2017. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com , by phone at 515-277-6261 , or at The Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. " F. Scott Fitzgerald 's The Great Gatsby" is sponsored by Edward Jones .

Des Moines, IA

