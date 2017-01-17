Des Moines - " Legislative Democrats said Thursday school officials...

Legislative Democrats said Thursday school officials are warning they will face larger class sizes, teacher layoffs and other cutbacks that will affect educational quality and offerings negatively even if they receive the 2 percent boost in state aid Gov. Terry Branstad has proposed. Minority Democrats say K-12 schools have been under-funded for six years and are slipping - especially in rural areas - at a time when more expectations are growing for education to be a key driver in producing the skilled workforce needed to bolster Iowa's economic future.

