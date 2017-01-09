Des Moines Family Pulls Off Amazing Birthday Surprise for 'Nana'
DES MOINES, Iowa - An unusual birthday gift shocked and delighted a metro woman over the weekend and the video of the surprise is sure to make you want to hug your own "Nana." The family of Dorothy Meng got together Saturday to show off the gift to the soon-to-be birthday girl, who turns 90 on Tuesday.
