Des Moines authorities search for 49-year-old missing woman
Des Moines police are searching for a 49-year-old woman who went missing this week. The Des Moines Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Gloria Gary was reported missing on Thursday and has not been in contact with friends, family or co-workers since then.
