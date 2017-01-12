Defunding Planned Parenthood could harm Iowa social program
In a Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, republican Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad delivers his annual condition of the state address before a joint session of the Iowa Legislature, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. According to budget projections reviewed by The Associated Press, Branstad has recommended taking $2.8 million previously given to child and family services so it can be redirected to create a roughly $3.3 million program that distributes family planning money to organizations that do not perform abortions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Fri
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC