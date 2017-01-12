Def Leppard, Poison announce Des Moines concert stop at Wells Fargo Arena
Def Leppard announced they will return to Des Moines with Poison and Tesla in support at Wells Fargo Arena on April 24. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Hy-VeeTix.com, the Wells Fargo Arena Box Office, by phone at 844-55-HYVEE or any Des Moines area or Ames Hy-VeeTix.comlocations
