Court documents reveal details of metro police shootings
Court documents reveal new information about the man suspected of shooting and killing two metro police officers sitting in their patrol cars last November. According to court documents, Russell Cheatem called 911 at 1:05 a.m. on November 2 from the intersection of 7th and Aurora, where Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin had been shot.
