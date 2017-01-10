Cold Returning, Road Conditions Remain Slick
A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect through 3 PM for much of Central and Northwestern Iowa. Rain will continue through late morning across Central Iowa with freezing rain north and west of Des Moines.
