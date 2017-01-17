Child abuse victim speaks out after 1...

Child abuse victim speaks out after 16-year-old found dead

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Eighteen-year-old Malayia Knapp's allegations of abuse - that her mother had instructed her and her siblings to punish each other however they chose - eventually led to the April arrest of 38-year-Mindy Knapp on charges of assault causing bodily injury. Malayia's came forward with her story after hearing about Natalie Finn, the 16-year-old girl who died of emaciation in October as a result, prosecutors said, of parental abuse, neglect and torture.

