Child abuse victim speaks out after 16-year-old found dead
Eighteen-year-old Malayia Knapp's allegations of abuse - that her mother had instructed her and her siblings to punish each other however they chose - eventually led to the April arrest of 38-year-Mindy Knapp on charges of assault causing bodily injury. Malayia's came forward with her story after hearing about Natalie Finn, the 16-year-old girl who died of emaciation in October as a result, prosecutors said, of parental abuse, neglect and torture.
