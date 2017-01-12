Capitol Girls offers opportunity to l...

Capitol Girls offers opportunity to learn ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

In partnership with Girl Scouts, Iowa Department of Human Rights' Office on the Status of Women hosts an annual event for girls in seventh- through 12th-grades throughout Iowa called Capitol Girls. Feb. 9, girls from across Iowa will convene in Des Moines at the Iowa State Capitol to learn about the workings of the Iowa General Assembly and will have an opportunity to meet with the lieutenant governor, female legislators, and other key government leaders to learn about how state laws and budgets are developed and passed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 14 hr jews news 2
Baker Electric Jeff Burns Jan 9 never let you for... 15
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec '16 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Polk County was issued at January 12 at 9:19PM CST

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC