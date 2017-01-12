Capitol Girls offers opportunity to learn ...

In partnership with Girl Scouts, Iowa Department of Human Rights' Office on the Status of Women hosts an annual event for girls in seventh- through 12th-grades throughout Iowa called Capitol Girls. Feb. 9, girls from across Iowa will convene in Des Moines at the Iowa State Capitol to learn about the workings of the Iowa General Assembly and will have an opportunity to meet with the lieutenant governor, female legislators, and other key government leaders to learn about how state laws and budgets are developed and passed.

