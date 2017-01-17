Bill would let women sue doctors who ...

Bill would let women sue doctors who perform their abortions

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that wou... DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. The proposal, which was endorsed Tuesday by a GOP-led three-member panel of lawmakers, would permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that goes against typical statute of limitation rules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Mon CoolBeans 11
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Jan 13 Exposing media bias 26
the real truth about the jews Jan 12 jews news 2
Baker Electric Jeff Burns Jan 9 never let you for... 15
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,014,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC