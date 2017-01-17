Bill would let women sue doctors who perform their abortions
Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that wou... DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. The proposal, which was endorsed Tuesday by a GOP-led three-member panel of lawmakers, would permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that goes against typical statute of limitation rules.
