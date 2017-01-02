Baby Rhino discovers snow, pure joy
Zookeepers at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa dumped freshly fallen snow into the rhino enclosure, giving this baby its first frolic in the powdery white stuff. is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company.
