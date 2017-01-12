Audit: Improper school bank accounts ...

Audit: Improper school bank accounts had $1.8M in deposits

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A state investigation has uncovered two Roosevelt High School bank accounts with $1.8 million in deposits that wrongly operating outside of the district's oversight. The Des Moines Register reports that the audit released Friday found hundreds of thousands of dollars of improper and undocumented spending tied to the Des Moines school.

