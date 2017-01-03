"508" Liquor License Suspended Days After Fatal Shooting
The bar that was scene of the first homicide of 2017 in Des Moines has lost its liquor license temporarily. A notice posted on the door of "508" Tuesday evening states the nightclub's license to serve alcohol is immediately suspended until "further order."
