2 arrested in protest in US Sen. Grassley's Iowa office

Two people participating in a sit-in at U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley's office have been arrested. A news release by the Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund says the arrests followed a four-hour sit-in Friday at Grassley's office in Des Moines to protest the nomination of fellow Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions as the next attorney general by President-elect Donald Trump.

