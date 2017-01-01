18-Year-Old Man Dead in Des Moines' F...

18-Year-Old Man Dead in Des Moines' First Homicide of 2017

Police responded at approximately 3:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a dispute at a nightclub, W Ultra Lounge, located at 508 Indianola Avenue. An 18-year-old male Des Moines resident was reportedly shot during the incident, and died at the scene.

