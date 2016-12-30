Weightlifter killed when barbell drops on his neck
A man pumping iron in an Iowa gym was killed when a 315-pound barbell slipped from his grasp, and fell onto his neck, authorities said. Kyle Thomson was bench-pressing Monday morning at the Elite Edge Transformation Center in Ankeny, IA when he lost control of the weight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|14
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 26
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC