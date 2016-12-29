Urbandale Officer Assaulted, Police A...

Urbandale Officer Assaulted, Police Asking for Assistance Locating Suspect

13 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

At approximately 5:10 a.m. an Urbandale police officer responded to an accident report near the intersection of Aurora Avenue and Merle Hay Road. The officer located a vehicle matching the description given by the individual who reported the accident, and stopped the vehicle near the 4700 block of Merle Hay Road.

Des Moines, IA

