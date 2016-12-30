U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards Iowa $8.8...
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently announced that Iowa has been awarded more than $8.8 million in federal funds to support homelessness assistance initiatives through the Continuum of Care program. HUD's CoC program provides critically needed support to local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
