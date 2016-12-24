Trump To Cut Ties With His Foundation
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a Victory Tour Rally, on December 8, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. President-elect Donald Trump took a definitive step towards extricating himself from potential conflicts of interest while serving as president Saturday, announcing his plans to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|4 hr
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 15
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
|CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda
|Nov 28
|Liars and sell outs
|5
|kcci
|Nov '16
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC