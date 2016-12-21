Sneak peek: Peace Tree Brewing Co. to open new location
The Knoxville brewery is opening a new location at East 3rd Street and Court Avenue. The taproom, which was built inside an old Quonset hut, will feature 24 special beers, sodas and cider brews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Tue
|someone who knows
|11
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 15
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
|CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda
|Nov 28
|Liars and sell outs
|5
|kcci
|Nov '16
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC