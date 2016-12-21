Sen. Rand Paul singles out National Science Foundation grants as wasteful. Are they?

Senator Rand Paul speaks to guests gathered for the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center on May 16, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa WASHINGTON - The National Science Foundation might cross Sen. Rand Paul's name off its Christmas card list next year. The Kentucky Republican, a frequent critic of government spending, released a new list this week of government studies he considers wasteful, and the foundation was naughty, in his estimation.

