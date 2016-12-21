Report: Marist College band to play at Trump inauguration
File photo: President-elect Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Des Moines, Iowa. The band at Marist College is scheduled to play at Donald Trump's inaugural celebration, a college official told the Poughkeepsie Journal on Thursday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|Sedlacek
|11
|Bigamist
|Thu
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 26
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC