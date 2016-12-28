Preparing for bankruptcy, Tirrell set...

Preparing for bankruptcy, Tirrell settles his Gabus debt.

Marty Tirrell and Charles Gabus Motors have settled their fight, apparently clearing the way for Tirrell ultimately to be declared bankrupt in a second attempt to avoid his massive debts. Gabus had objected to Tirrell's bankruptcy petition, saying the voluble sportscaster was hiding assets and not declaring some debts.

