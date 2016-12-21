Police: Uber driver charged with OWI with rider in car

According to Des Moines police, Jordan Robert Lettow, 28, was driving a gold 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan the wrong way on one-way 2nd Avenue near Market Street just before 2 a.m. An officer spotted Lettow and pulled him over. According to police documents, Lettow told officers he had been drinking earlier at dinner and had two glasses of Scotch.

