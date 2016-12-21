Police: Uber driver charged with OWI with rider in car
According to Des Moines police, Jordan Robert Lettow, 28, was driving a gold 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan the wrong way on one-way 2nd Avenue near Market Street just before 2 a.m. An officer spotted Lettow and pulled him over. According to police documents, Lettow told officers he had been drinking earlier at dinner and had two glasses of Scotch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 20
|someone who knows
|11
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 15
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
|CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda
|Nov 28
|Liars and sell outs
|5
|kcci
|Nov '16
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC