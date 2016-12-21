Police search for armed robber caught on camera 28 MIN

Police search for armed robber caught...

The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying an armed robber caught on camera. Des Moines police responded to a robbery at the Motel 6 at 4817 Fleur Drive around 12:24 p.m. on December 20. Police said the victim was not injured.

