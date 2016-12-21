Overnight shooting leaves Ames man in critical condition
The Ames Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating after following an overnight shooting left a man in critical condition. Ames police responded to a report of a shooting at 1400 block of S. Grand Avenue at 1:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigamist
|11 hr
|Curiosity
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|13 hr
|The_Real_Now_What
|10
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 26
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC