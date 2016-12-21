Only Orthodox synagogue building in Des Moines, Iowa, to close
The only Orthodox synagogue in Des Moines is selling its building, which will leave the Iowa city without an Orthodox synagogue for the first time since the 1880s. Beth El Jacob has a potential buyer for its nearly 60-year-old building, the Des Moines Register reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Community Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Tue
|someone who knows
|11
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 15
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
|CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda
|Nov 28
|Liars and sell outs
|5
|kcci
|Nov '16
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC