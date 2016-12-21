Nominations sought for renewable fuels marketing awards

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is encouraging Iowa fuel retailers and gas stations to submit nominations for the Secretary's Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards, which recognize fuel retailers that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to sell renewable fuels. "Fuel retailers continue to take steps to make ethanol and biodiesel more available to Iowa customers and this award is an opportunity to recognize those who have shown leadership in promoting these renewable fuels and making them more available to customers," Northey said.

