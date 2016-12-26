Miller's Alleged Affair Led To White House Rejection
President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a Victory Tour Rally, on December 8, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Campaign staffer Jason Miller for Donald Trump recently turned down a job working as Director of Communications, but new information has surfaced that could explain Miller's decision, according to a Politico report Monday.
