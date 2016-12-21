Marshalltown hospital in bankruptcy -...

Marshalltown hospital in bankruptcy - seeks sale to UnityPoint

A news release issued just after noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, by Central Iowa Healthcare, the Marshalltown hospital, had filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It indicated sale of the hospital assets including the primary care clinic in Toledo to UnityPoint Health Waterloo, an affiliate of UnityPoint Health, is proposed.

