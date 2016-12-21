Man charged with killing mother, grandmother will get treatment
A man charged with killing his mother and grandmother in Council Bluffs will be sent to a mental health facility after being found mentally incompetent to stand trial. The Des Moines Register reports District Judge Susan Christensen signed an order Friday that will send Michael Dieckmann to treatment at a state prison mental health facility in Oakdale.
