Longtime Des Moines church treasurer ...

Longtime Des Moines church treasurer charged with theft

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A woman who had watched over the money of a Des Moines church for the past 15 years has been accused of stealing from it. Court records say 69-year-old Carol Padgett is charged with seven felony counts of theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 1 hr LEX LUTHER 1
Baker Electric Jeff Burns 11 hr Dezz nuts 12
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 15 Lawrence Wolf 7
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec 12 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann Dec 5 Local 1
CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda Nov 28 Liars and sell outs 5
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,365

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC