Lake will drain 6 inches daily in restoration project
Successful completion of the wet dredging process means workers at Easter Lake, southeast of Des Moines, can begin draining the lake. As planned and on schedule, Polk County Conservation in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Polk Soil and Water Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the City of Des Moines are moving forward with the next phase of the Easter Lake Watershed.
