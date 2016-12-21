Iowa woman accused of embezzling $70K in church funds

A longtime treasurer for the Unity Lutheran Church at 150 East 33rd St. in Des Moines has been charged with seven felony counts of theft, a church attorney told KCCI Friday night. Carol Jean Padgett, 69, is accused of stealing up to $70,000 from the church over a period of seven years, said church attorney Marlon Mormann.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.