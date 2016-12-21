Iowa Medicaid companies say program is underfunded
The companies running Iowa's newly privatized Medicaid system are complaining of drastic underfunding of the program in documents obtained by The Des Moines Register. Gov. Terry Branstad ordered the shift to private Medicaid management last year, and it went into effect April 1. The Des Moines Register reports Amerigroup, AmeriHealth Caritas and UnitedHealthcare told state officials their reimbursement rates were based on deeply flawed cost estimates provided to them before the program began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 20
|someone who knows
|11
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 15
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
|CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda
|Nov 28
|Liars and sell outs
|5
|kcci
|Nov '16
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC