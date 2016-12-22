German police raid apartments in Berlin following deadly attack on a Christmas market
German police raided apartments in Berlin overnight following this week's deadly truck attack on a Christmas market. German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing investigators, that German police commandos raided two apartments in Berlin's neighborhood of Kreuzberg Thursday but did not find the man suspected of involvement in the attack.
