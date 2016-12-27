Child, 12, left alone at Houston airport after flight, parents furious

Parents are upset that their 12-year-old daughter was left unattended at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, despite paying extra to have her accompanied at all times. "I sat on hold with them for 30 minutes and they said, 'We're calling customer service to see if we can find her' and I said 'I know where she is, but you guys don't and that's a problem,'" Dana Dunn told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.