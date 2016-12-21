Charge against ex-Iowa judge came days after union hearing
This Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 booking photo released by Polk County Sheriff's office, Susan Ackerman at the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa. The former administrative law judge for Iowa Workforce Development has been charged with fraud for allegedly adding her ineligible daughter to her state insurance plan, in a case that her supporters are calling politically motivated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|21 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Mon
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 15
|Lawrence Wolf
|7
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
|CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda
|Nov 28
|Liars and sell outs
|5
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC