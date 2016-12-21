Brockway continues to grow

Brockway continues to grow

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Hawk Eye

Jake Hanks, orange, and Nick Ewinger, green, continue work on the new central office for Brockway Construction on the new central office for the company on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 along Osborn Street in Burlington, IA. Matt Shriver with Brockway Mechanical & Roofing raises himself in a bucket loader Tuesday to the top floor of the company's new central office in Burlington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baker Electric Jeff Burns 8 hr Dezz nuts 12
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 15 Lawrence Wolf 7
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec 12 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann Dec 5 Local 1
CBS: Leftist Establishment Propaganda Nov 28 Liars and sell outs 5
kcci Nov '16 Local 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC