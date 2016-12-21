Brockway continues to grow

Jake Hanks, orange, and Nick Ewinger, green, continue work on the new central office for Brockway Construction on the new central office for the company on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 along Osborn Street in Burlington, IA. Matt Shriver with Brockway Mechanical & Roofing raises himself in a bucket loader Tuesday to the top floor of the company's new central office in Burlington.

