Authorities planning NYE crackdown on Iowa roads
Authorities statewide are planning a special crackdown this weekend to cut down on deadly crashes before the year's end. Police departments all over the state and the Iowa State Patrol, in conjunction with the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau, will hit the roads in full force to crack down on drunken drivers.
