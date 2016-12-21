Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne
Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon" Jeremy Clarkson of Top Gear introduces a new delivery system from Amazon that is designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less using unmanned aerial vehicles . Prime Air has the potential to enhance Amazon the services by providing rapid parcel delivery that will also increase the overall safety and efficiency of the transportation system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|14
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 26
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC