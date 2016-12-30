Airport send-off for Above + Beyond Cancer Journey participants on Monday

On Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 38 cancer survivors and caregivers will leave Des Moines to embark on an historic effort to build the first-ever American Cancer Society Hope Lodge-inspired facility - a hostel - outside of the United States at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Following the mission work at KNH, the journey participants, ranging in ages 22 to 66, will travel to Tanzania and climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

