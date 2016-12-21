3 arrested after brief high-speed car...

3 arrested after brief high-speed car chase in Des Moines

Three men were arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop turned into a short police pursuit, ending in a rollover accident that sent the culprits and a bystander to the hospital. The incident started before 5:30 p.m. after police received notification of narcotics and weapons inside a Jeep and tried to pull the sport utility vehicle over.

