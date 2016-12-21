3 arrested after brief high-speed car chase in Des Moines
Three men were arrested Friday evening after a traffic stop turned into a short police pursuit, ending in a rollover accident that sent the culprits and a bystander to the hospital. The incident started before 5:30 p.m. after police received notification of narcotics and weapons inside a Jeep and tried to pull the sport utility vehicle over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|6 hr
|Slurpee9170
|14
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Dec 26
|Dezz nuts
|12
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC