Looking Back Looking Back

Looking Back Last Updated: June 01, 2017 50 years ago Anthony Wayne Owen and John Woody Russel Jr., both of Valley Center, received their Bachelor of Science in education at Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia. Miss Beverly Nattier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Nattier of rural Valley Center, received a bachelor's degree during commencement exercises at Southwestern College.
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Steve
|47
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Wed
|D Barnes
|14
|Bryan Wooten
|May 29
|Jamie Dundee
|11
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|May 24
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
