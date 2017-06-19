Harper, Jewell counties most active f...

Harper, Jewell counties most active for recent earthquakes

Harper County was one of the more active places for earthquakes in the region over the past two weeks, including temblors with noticeable magnitudes of 3.0, 3.3 and 3.7. It was a smaller quake, of magnitude 2.6, however, which struck after 10 p.m. Monday some two miles due south of Rose Hill that got the most attention.

