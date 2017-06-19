Grocer wants you to love it for more ...

Grocer wants you to love it for more than low prices, oddball German food

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Discount grocer Aldi will soon reopen its first remodeled store in the Wichita area - a small move in the reorganization of the nation's grocery business. The store, 765 N. Maize, will open on June 28 with more space, fresh produce, dairy and bakery items.

